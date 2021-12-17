In the next decade, the plastic that makes its way into the oceans will incline into 58 million tons every year, according to Laura Parker from National Geographic. “That is an average of 8.8 million tons flow[ing] into the oceans annually” (Parker, 2020). In Parker’s article, Jenna Jambeck says that “It would be the equivalent of one dump truck tipping a load of plastic into the ocean every minute every day for a year.” Imagine that much plastic waste in the oceans doubling or tripling over the next few years. With the earth’s human population continuously growing, plastic waste will too. You may be thinking, “Oh well it doesn’t matter to me, I don’t care if a few animals die from the plastic I throw away”, but this is the problem. People don’t know how much they are making an impact on the environment. 3/5 of non-recyclable plastic will end up in the ocean, 2/5 end up floating around in the streets, and about 1/5 actually gets put in a landfill which leaks hundreds upon hundreds of toxic chemicals into the soil and kills surrounding wildlife which really contributes to environmental degradation.
On that depressing note, you may still think that there isn’t anything you can do about all the plastic flowing into the earth’s oceans. I did too originally, but now after a little research, I found that you can do a lot more than you realize to help save the planet. You can start with small changes and work your way up. You don’t have to go completely to zero-waste. What matters is that you try your best. One of the first things you can do is ask for paper grocery bags instead of plastic ones at the grocery store. The paper ones are recyclable and are great for composting. The second thing you can do is switching from plastic toothbrushes to bamboo toothbrushes. Bamboo toothbrushes are also biodegradable. A brand I recommend is Bite toothbrushes; they have bamboo toothbrushes, toothpaste bites, wax floss, and even mouthwash tabs. Another thing you can try is to upcycle things that you would otherwise throw away. Overall by doing at least a few of these changes in your life you can really make a good impact on the earth’s environment and make you feel good about it too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.