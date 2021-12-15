I am writing in response to Josh Kauffeld’s rebuttal of an earlier letter in Voice of the People penned by my brother, Dan.
Mr. Kauffeld’s assertion that if the COVID shots worked, we would not need boosters reveals a woefully misguided and shockingly medieval attitude toward medical science. Many unarguably effective vaccines require booster shots. Anyone who’s ever been so unfortunate as to have been cut badly enough by a rusty blade that they needed stitches knows that the first question asked of them in the ER is, “When was your last tetanus booster?”
As for patriotism, do we really want to define and measure it by what we refuse to do? By how utterly uncooperative we can be? In the words of the late John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”
Vaccination against COVID is not a matter of the good of the whole vs. the good of the individual. Rather, it is a matter of doing what is best for our country at the expense of no one. If all who could do so with virtually no risk to themselves (that’s the vast majority of us) would vaccinate voluntarily, the question of government mandated vaccination would be the absolute non-issue it should be. Step up, people. Show your true patriotic spirit. Ask what you can do for your country, then get vaccinated!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.