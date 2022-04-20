Disappointed with Jagler

Dear Editor:

This letter is in response to State Sen. John Jagler’s recent newsletters touting his accomplishments in the past legislative session. I continue to be disappointed in his performance. Apart from an important bill protecting transplant patients, his record is one of refusing to use a budget surplus to help public schools and universities, along with expenditures child care, health care, and infrastructure repair.

Persons in our state, nation, and world who most need help aren’t getting it from Sen. Jagler. For more evidence of unhelpfulness, he states in his newsletter that personal choice is a rationale for opposing broad public-health measures, but that is an ideological posture that won’t stand impartial scrutiny. For example, both personal responsibility and legal mandates dictate use of seatbelts in vehicles on public roadways. Operators give up freedom to choose in exchange for protection — but not prevention — of injury, along with reduction of avoidable burdens on our health-care system.

So it is with face masks that protect individuals and the public from communicable diseases. In sum, Sen. Jagler has not earned a long paid vacation from his duties to all citizens of our state, not just those who supports his rigid and irrational ideology.

Henry St. Maurice

Columbus

