While nursing home residents and staff are falling ill and dying, efforts are underway in the Wisconsin State Legislature to take away the rights and protections of families to ensure accountability for the loss of their loved ones.State legislative leaders are proposing AB-1, legislation that includes a blanket liability shield giving nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care facilities immunity from liability related to COVID-19 – a move that would strip away the rights of residents and their families. This would be a mistake.
Our state leaders need to act to keep residents safe and preserve the process we have in Wisconsin that ensures any negligence is held accountable. We encourage Wisconsinites to reach out to their state lawmakers and urge them to oppose AB-1 and ask them to recommit to crafting and passing a COVID-19 relief bill that can invest in the health, safety, and vitality of our residents and communities without needlessly throwing out legal protections in the process.
We know there are extraordinarily talented, caring, and committed staff working in long-term care facilities all across this state. However, while nursing home operators have received tens of millions in state and federal funding intended to keep residents safe, too many vital measures of safety continue to move in the wrong direction and fewer eyes are observing what is happening in these facilities. The impacts and trends should alarm anyone – let alone those with family in long-term care facilities. It behooves us to ensure that, when all else fails, residents and their families still have access to the courts to seek redress.
One look at the latest data from Wisconsin in our AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard,www.aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard, tells the story: record high COVID cases and deaths in nursing homes along with other concerning trends such as rising shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), and rising staff shortages.
Long-term care facilities must remain responsible when their wrongdoing threatens the health and lives of their residents and staff. Litigation is an option of last resort, and no family member who has lost a loved one due to neglect or abuse pursues this course of action lightly. Now is not the time for our state leaders to look the other way when our most vulnerable residents and their families need protection.
Sam Wilson
state director
AARP Wisconsin, Madison
