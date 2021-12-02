The hospital on the hill
Dear Editor:
For the first time as an adult I had a health emergency. Saturday morning began with a need to get to the hospital ASAP. The 9-1-1 dispatcher directed us to the Johnson Creek EMT and I was carefully driven to the Watertown Regional Medical Center emergency room. I ended up there for three days. I can say without reservation that everyone who cared for me was extraordinary, from admissions to food service and especially to the direct care givers.
Especially the nurses of course. They each had their uniqueness, their manner of discussing the plan, their way of exuding confidence and competence.
I met a male nurse who came to Wisconsin as a middle schooler refugee, settled in Green Bay and studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was from the Gambia in West Africa, where coincidentally my daughter served in the Peace Corps a decade ago.
The two lead nurses shared a name but had quite different personalities. Mary 1.0 was deep Wisconsin, sharing the pride she had in her hockey-playing son, not in his prowess on the ice, but how he treated his parents and peers. Mary 2.0 was direct in her caregiving but always encouraging and she helped me solve the New York Times crossword. And the techs! A bevy of Michaelas and Kylies and Evans, names from the 90s – all purposeful and poised and unfazed by the inevitable patient accidents.
And now for the rest of the story. The hospital hides it well, but they are bearing the brunt of a crisis. My arrival at the ER took the last slot they had available. A doctor shared with me that the ICU was full of COVID cases with more than 90% unvaccinated. Some of the nurses I met were covering more patients than normal.
Why am I sharing this? I have been in Watertown 4 years now and have met some fine people. But I am not an influencer. Who are the influencers? Well in health care issues it should be your doctor, your health care officials, your own experience. In moral issues, your faith leaders, your peers. We are in a state where almost 50% are not vaccinated. Who are their influencers? Time to step up for the community and for Watertown hospital. Consider with an open mind getting vaccinated.
Ben J. Adams
Town of Watertown
Thank you blood donors
Dear Editor:
Thank you, donors, for taking the time to give the gift of life. A goal is something to strive for and we did just that. Your donations have the potential to make a difference in nearly 400 lives.
Special thanks to Christ United Methodist Church for the use of the facility. We appreciate it.
Thank you to our volunteer family: Sandy Schultz, Kitty Stueber, Karol Wesemanm, Irene Vogt, Judy and Steve Zillmer, Jeanne Gillis, Sue Christian, Judy Maas, and Carol Peters.
The Red Cross staff will return to the church on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 and Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie, coordinators
