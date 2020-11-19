We are losers
Dear Editor:
Watertown has a reckoning to confront if, this city on the mighty Rock, is to regain her vibrancy. What type of thought directs this city? Is this thought in step with the direction that this nation and state is heading?
The recent election results provide a glaring example, 63% Trump, 37% Biden — the near same margins in voting since I moved to Watertown in 1987. So we are losers.
I’m tired of losing and will be looking forward to the opportunities we will have to assess the direction our cities future will proceed.
Let’s get serious, wear a mask and think about Watertown’s wealth and economic future. Making wind turbines and solar panels.
Richard Sanford
Watertown
Red Kettle campaign
Due to COVID-19 and the safety of our bell ringers, the Watertown Salvation Army Kettle Campaign will look a little different this year. There will be no bell ringers at kettles.
New this year is a way to donate to the virtual kettle.
Please text Local to 24365. Donations made online will be credited to Jefferson County’s Kettle Campaign. Check donations may be mailed to PO Box 774, Watertown, WI 53094. Thank you for all the past generous contributions to the local Red Kettle Campaign.
Marie Miller,
Volunteer
Angela Swinehart,
Salvation Army Field
Representative
We’re open
Watertown has a long standing history. Long before this pandemic, people enjoyed time away from work and even normal every day life. One thing to look forward to was a wedding dance or a simple party at Watertown Turner Hall. Many always looked to a Friday night fish fry or a banquet.
This year — with limitations on gatherings — Turner Hall has had little going on.
Many questioned whether Turner Hall even is open anymore. Thoughts are we have shut down.
I am here to tell everyone Turner Hall is still right where it’s always been on Fourth Street in Watertown.
Turner Hall is struggling to keep its head up. Finances are not coming in like in the past, but we are still here. Small group gatherings can happen, but one must call to ask how many are able to attend.
Watertown Turner Hall is still here. Spread the word to everyone.
Pray a little for us to continue after life sorts itself out.
Thank you and God bless.
Pat Chwala
Turner Hall vice president
Watertown
