The goal of the Jan. 6 committee is to make sure that Donald Trump is not able to run in 2024 and that America buys their narrative about “The Big Lie” and the “insurrection.”
This professionally staged show is a one-sided kangaroo court. All members were chosen by Nancy Pelosi; those that the Minority Leader wanted to appoint to the committee were not allowed. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan may have asked uncomfortable questions, like why did Nancy Pelosi decline the offer of National Guard protection for the Capitol that President Trump offered days earlier? There is no opportunity to cross-examine any of the “witnesses” and thousands of hours of video taped evidence will not be allowed to be shown. How many FBI personnel were imbedded among the protestors and encouraged illegal activity? Why do dozens of Jan. 6 protestors still languish in jail in Washington, DC – some in solitary confinement – most with charges no more serious than trespassing? Few have had their cases even heard a year and a half after the fact.
The Jan. 6 show is an attempt to distract from the awful record of the Biden administration. Like the secret impeachment hearings in the basement, this is a witch hunt. Adam Schiff told us repeatedly on national TV that he had evidence Donald Trump colluded with Russia. He did not. He created the “conversation” between Trump and Zelensky – but the audio from the call revealed Schiff’s narrative to be fantasy. Schiff has altered evidence to use against Republicans for the Jan. 6 hearings. He consistently lies and should not be trusted.
The narrative of “The Big Lie” has been repeated so often that many people doubtless believe that it is a lie to say that Trump won. The 2020 election was not “the most secure election in history.” Far from it; it was fraught with fraud, evidence exists, and investigations into that fraud continue on many fronts. Perhaps when Biden’s poll numbers drop into the 20’s, more people will be willing to look at that evidence. Time after time, what Donald Trump has said has proved to be true, while his accusers have been shown to be liars.
Meanwhile, the desperate attempt to destroy Trump and his supporters continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.