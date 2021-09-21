Remember when people avoided using certain words in mixed company, and especially in the presence of children?
This was especially true with, as George Carlin stated, the seven words you can’t say on television. while one of those words still can’t be said on TV, it is apparently perfectly okay to display it on the roads of Dodge County. I won’t say the word here because you would be offended, and because I am sure the paper wouldn’t print it. But we all know what word it is. It’s everywhere! Maybe you can’t say it on television, but some Dodge County residents proudly, apparently, display this word on flags and signs prefacing the name of the current President.
Now if I put up a sign that simply said this word in big bold letters, I am sure everyone, especially my neighbors, would be offended. I might even be arrested. And if this newspaper printed the word, there would be an uproar. But somehow some people believe it is acceptable to use this word publicly when referring to the President. This has nothing to do with anyone’s opinion of the current occupant of the White House or your First Amendment rights. It has to do with common decency!
How many of us have had to distract a child’s attention while we drove past one of these crude, disgusting banners? I would call them childish, but the children I know would never put up such a sign or flag. In the name of decency, please find another way to express your feelings.
Bob Grueneberg
Hustisford
Beautiful photos
Dear Editor:
I’m glad Mr. Rupnow, in his contribution to Voice of the People, didn’t mention the pictures of birds, flowers and insects that are often contributed by Patricia Nehls, Kim Hillers and others.
They are one of the main reasons why I subscribe to the Daily Times.
