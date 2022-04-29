Hello Ixonia. I’m your neighbor from the Town of Sullivan. I read with compassion and righteous anger at your plight of the $20 million sewer plant being planned under your nose.
And who is paying for this? Why you are.
This was decided by the Department of Natural Resources and a small group of people who you trusted to carry out your best interests. Just like us you are being told to pay or get out. But wait a minute, that is not a choice either. Did you know if you refuse to pay in protest that it will be added to your property tax bill along with a hefty 10% fine? When you do attempt to sell your property, you will find a lien, which has to be satisfied before any sale can happen.
And the defense that is offered? You should have attended meetings.
But wait, you have no vote, You were not present, so it’s your fault we stabbed you in the back. We would have done it anyway, but were denied the pleasure of watching the expression on your face. Perhaps your contract, like ours, has no ceiling on charges. It could be doubled or more at any time and you will pay, or what—do without? Try going back to an outhouse and see how far you get. It’s illegal to deceitfully withhold information. Are you going to let them get away with this? I (we) tried, but lacked the resources to make a dent. As for grants? Ours was $5 million, but not a penny used to bring down our bill. Promises your bill will double? Ours quadrupled. This is blackmail. I have more than one word for my neighbors. Fight—then fight some more. Unite and hire that good lawyer that lives in your township. Bullies from the playground do not just disappear. They grow up and control entire townships of people that have invested thousands into their county for years through property taxes and supporting local businesses. Stand up and fight for your community Ixonia. I will be one of your most exuberant fans.
P.S. Kudos to Amy Rinard, Ixonia’s representative on the county board. It’s refreshing to at least hear someone verbalize what is right. Let’s hope it influences the outcome.
