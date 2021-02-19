Dear Editor:
Watching the playoffs where the officials were not throwing many flags and "letting the players pay" was the start of the problem. In many games the outcome was determined by no calls. There is holding and pass interference to some degree during almost every play.
When do you throw the flag? If you were watching the Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay game, Green Bay intercepts and an official in the end zone away from the play throws a marginal holding call flag that gives Tampa Bay the ball back. Game changer calls like this need to be eliminated. Another example on one set of downs with three consecutive no calls in favor of Tampa Bay. First down defensive holding Tampa Bay-no call; second down No. 58 offsides Tampa Bay-no call; third down-arm bar pass interference Tamp Bay-no call.
Rogers looks at the game film. Bad calls and no calls determined the outcome of the game. Tom Brady didn't win the game; the officials gave it to Tampa Bay. This needs to be investigated. When Belichick and Brady were together they cheated in the past. My proof when a quarterback throws a ball, he knows if it is under inflated, end of story.
Now we get to the Super Bowl where officials are throwing flags for everything, but only one sided Nine flags against Kansas City and one against Tampa Bay at one point early in the game. One hundred percent turn around by officiating from most prior playoff games. Defenders for Kansas City expecting no call as in previous games played. Surprise? Surprise? This also needs to be investigated.
That is the problem, officiating has determined the outcome of games by flags and no calls. In my opinion, the rules need to be changed to make officiating easier and fairer. Get rid of holding and pass interference calls. The judgmental and subjective part of an official's job is eliminated on those prior made lays. Now no flag, no bad subjective calls. This would make games fairer and less penalty delays in games. It would provide better protection for quarterbacks Get rid of flags thrown that determine the outcome of a game. Most of the other calls, roughing the passer, unnecessary roughness, targeting, etc. could remain the same, but all rules should be reviewed.
Ronald C. Maas
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.