To anyone who has watched any real news the fact that the vaccines work as designed is pretty obvious.
These vaccines are meant to reduce serious cases of COVID and thus prevent unnecessary deaths and hospitalizations. This saves valuable medical resources to assist those of us who are less fortunate and suffer from compromised immune systems or a medical inability to receive the vaccine (such as an allergy).
Now lets take our memories back about 20 years or so and compare today’s COVID to second-hand smoke. Once upon a time you could smoke anywhere, public restaurants, bars, etc. Then it was discovered second-hand smoke could kill people. Well, that sounds to me an awful lot like COVID. So it was made into law that you couldn’t smoke in restaurants, bars and whole list of other places because of the risk to the health of others.
For this reason vaccines should be the obvious choice for anyone who cares about anyone other than themselves. After all, the person who dies from the COVID infection you pass on could be someone you actually care about.
Another example of government forcing us to do something for our own health that we might not have done on our own is seatbelts. I would bet that very few of us wore them before they were government mandated.
The point here is plain to see if you take off the Fox News blinders. Your freedom of choice for your health stops where everyone else’s choice begins.
People who are getting vaccinated have just as many rights as those who choose not to get vaccinated. The truth is that high vaccination numbers have been proven to be a huge part of the answer to ending this pandemic.
Time to show real patriotism and do what is right for the greater good.
