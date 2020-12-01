Parade support
Dear Editor:
2020 has taken a lot of things from us this past year, but it could not stop the annual “Christmas Parade of Lights” through downtown Watertown and beyond this past Saturday night.
Once again our city streets were lined with parade goers (all practicing social distancing I am sure) enjoying this year’s parade.
Although we were short a few units from past years and a revised (longer) parade route, the parade committee was happy with the results and all who entered floats and units.
Again this parade is made possible by the generous merchants and individuals of Watertown and surrounding area.
From our naming sponsor State Bank of Reeseville, to the generous lady who gave me a $5 donation, they do it because they love their city and the holiday parade.
Thank you to all our volunteers prior too and the day of the parade and to our city officials, street, fire and police departments for their support each and every year. Thank you to our parade committee who volunteer their time throughout the year with this parade and also the annual 4th of July parade. We truly appreciate all your hard work.
In closing, from the entire parade committee and ourselves, please be safe this holiday season, but please do not turn into the Grinch and live in a cave under a rock. Get out and support your local merchants this holiday season.
Thanks again Watertown for all your support during these trying times. Here’s to a bigger and better 2021 parade season. See you on the streets of Watertown July 4 and Nov. 27, 2021.
Mark Heiden
Andy Tessmann
Leroy Godfroy
Christmas Parade of Lights
You don’t count
Dear Editor:
“It’s all over but the shouting” and our president and his attorneys are doing a lot of that. We heard it before the election. The president said over and over again that if he lost, the election had to be rigged. Lo and behold, he lost and he claims that the election was stolen. Does he really believe this? I doubt it but he wants to continue to raise money and by challenging the result he is showing his supporters that he is still fighting. He says he is fighting for them but he is really fighting for himself.
All the clerks, Republicans and Democrats, agree that there were no improprieties in the election. Yes, the president has the right to ask and pay for a recount but now he is trying to obstruct and delay the whole process so that the vote will not be certified by the time the electoral college meets on Dec. 14. He is asking the courts to throw out thousands of legally cast votes because he alleges without any proof that these people voted illegally. He is trying to steal your vote. In other words he is saying, “you don’t count.” Every voter should resent this no matter who they supported. Early voting is legal. Absentee ballots are legal. His challenges don’t hold water and he knows it. He conned people into voting for him in 2016 because he was going to “drain the swamp” which he didn’t and is conning them again with his argument that the “election was rigged” which it’s not. “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”
Joe Kallas
Watertown
