A recent headline in the Watertown Daily Times was “Pandemic has been tough on educators, pupils.” Anyone who has paid attention to the state of schools over the last two years knows this is the understatement of the century.
Since the start of the pandemic, the teachers of WUSD have spent countless hours of their own time learning new technologies and creating new resources to meet the needs of our children. They mastered programs like Clever, Freckle, Lexia, Seesaw, Screencastify, and Zoom. They transitioned from virtual learning to blended instruction to in-person classes and back again. They have accommodated for children who were home sick, they have comforted children who have had sick and dying family members, and they have been sick - sometimes hospitalized - themselves.
As a parent of children in the district, I am eternally grateful to our teachers, who have given so much of themselves to our most vulnerable citizens. And, as a parent, I am greatly concerned about the future.
Our teachers are burning out. Data shows that almost half of our nation’s teachers are considering leaving their jobs. If our teachers leave our schools, we will struggle to replace them. Wisconsin universities are not graduating enough new teachers to replace the ones leaving the profession. Job openings that used to draw hundreds of applicants now only receive a few applications.
Therefore, in order to recognize our teachers’ exceptional service to our community, and to show a good faith effort to retain our best and brightest, I propose that our district use some of the federal COVID funding to give a one-time hazard pay bonus to each of our teachers.
Many other districts in Wisconsin have given bonuses to their teachers in amounts ranging from $500 to $1,000, from Ashwaubenon to McFarland to Wausau.
As a community, we owe a debt of thanks to our teachers, and frankly, if we do not show our appreciation, we will continue to lose good teachers to retirement and to other school districts. Showing our appreciation now is a better investment than continuing to hire new teachers.
As a voter, taxpayer, and parent, I urge our school board to consider using part of the federal COVID funds to compensate our teachers for their extraordinary efforts over the last three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.