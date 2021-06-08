Dear Editor:
I’m wondering if the progressives in Dodge and Jefferson counties are ready to unite and fight the fight that our governor is fighting for the issues that we care about. The Republican majority cares little about the people. Jagler and Born are not able to lead the people and just go along with their misguided leadership. I’m a diehard progressive who believes that this is the time that America can make that change and move all of our lives into the 21st century with more racial and economic equality.
You know the challenge that President (Joe) Biden, Gov. (Tony) Evers are facing with this rigid and unyielding opposition. The time is now and we have the opportunity to do something good. Do we Progressives in Jefferson and Dodge counties feel that we should be in on this? I do. Do you?
If so, make sure you get ahold of me at 920-262-0563. I believe that progressives understand the significance of this time foe America and their responsibility to help make it happen. There are some lunatics on the other side who are working for something else. I do not want to lead, I want to be a part of and I believe that now is the time.
Richard Sanford
Watertown
