Dear Editor:
Donors, thank you for your patience. Overall, the quick switch in sites went fairly smoothly. Your donations have the potential to help 426 patients.
A special thank you to St. Mark’s School for allowing us the use of the air-conditioned gym. The unexpected warmer temps prompted the move.
Thank you to our volunteer family, Patti Kuerschner, Chris Bowen, Kitty Stueber, Deb Hemker, Carol Peters, Cathy Ihde, Judy Zillmer, Steve Zillmer, Irene Vogt, Sue Christian, Judy Maas, Jeanne Gillis, Betty Krueger, and Carl Krueger.
We’ll be back at St. Mark’s on Monday and Tuesday, July 26 and 27.
Co-Coordinators,
Ora Kuckkan and Mary Petrie
