Impartial - treating all rivals or disputants equally; fair and just. What happened to a candidate running for public office receiving impartial treatment? This was not the case in the front page article of the Watertown Daily Times on Wednesday, 3-30-22, “Former alderman squares off against mayor.” One sentence in the article read; The Daily Times asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire and include a 100 word statement of candidacy. It appeared that one candidate was given the questionnaire (was asked the questions), filled it out (verbalized their answers) and then their statements were given/verbalized to the other candidate to respond to. Really! This reminds me of the quote; you have been weighed, you have been measured and you have been found wanting.
Both candidates should have been given the same exact set of questions and their answers published as such (no counterquestions/counterstatements). Period! The WDT should not pit one candidate against the other. How blatant were those actions? Let the electorate make their own decision on whom they choose to vote for without being influenced by the WDT.
There weren’t counterquestions/counterstatements used for other local elections, (city/county/school board) but only for the mayor’s race? Why?
Speaking of the candidates in the recent election for mayor, alderperson and school board. (These are the highest elected officials in our city). One would think that they should know and the people they have helping them with their campaign should be told of the city ordinance for placement of campaign signs. The signs cannot be placed on public/city owned property and in the boulevards (area between the street and sidewalk). When one drove around town you could see for yourself where the majority of the signs were placed (in the boulevard) and a few on city property. This may be trivial, but what bigger things can be overlooked/go undetected?
It’s ironic that the mayor/alderpersons are the ones that discuss/validate the ordinances governing such things (do as I say, not as I do). Huh! Ignorance of the law is no excuse. The solution is, one can fill out a complaint form with the city and see where that leads to.
An FYI. The city updated and approved a new sign ordinance which was signed and validated on 12-21-21. How short one’s memory can be?
To surmise that all is well in Watertown, depends on whose eyes you’re looking through!
