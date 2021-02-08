Restaurants needed
Dear Editor:
The Main Street Rejuvenation Task Force seems like a good idea. I just wanted to offer something to think about or maybe look into. When I moved into the Somerville, NJ area in late 1983, the main downtown area was doing OK with several stores doing a good business, but as more strip malls went in and as a large indoor mall as built, the downtown began to die; stores closed and new stores did not thrive.
Then around 2010 or so, the town began to thrive again. The downtown began to include more and more ethnically diverse restaurants, and soon it pulled more and more people into the downtown area to eat and hang around and shop in some of the boutiques. The same thing might or might not work for Watertown as the Somerville area is more ethnically diverse than this area, and had a lager close-by population to draw from, but it might be beneficial to contact the local Somerville government and see what they did to draw in restaurants and other stores.
Another option might be to look closer at Oconomowoc and what they are doing to rejuvenate their downtown.
Since Watertown seems to have a growing population, if there were stores and restaurants in the downtown area to attract people, those living here and those from surrounding communities might flock to our downtown as well.
Karen Stuckey
Watertown
Gunderson supporter
Dear Editor:
Vote Troy Gunderson for state superintendent on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
I have known Troy Gunderson for over 20 years and have had the privilege to see the great work he has done as a school administrator.
Troy Gunderson’s Ready to Lead, Ready to Learn, Ready to Teach and Future Ready Graduates is a platform that will best serve the students and families of Jefferson County.
Troy served 35 years in public education in the La Crosse area including 12 years as a superintendent. Troy grew up in tiny Colfax, Wisconsin. He understands the rural, urban, and suburban school districts that make up the state of Wisconsin.
A professor in school finance at Viterbo University, Troy understands the balance between school funding and taxes. The son and husband of teachers, Troy understands the commitment our teachers make in the service to children.
Troy believes in the common good of public education. He believes public education will assist districts from Superior to Milwaukee, from Hudson to Manitowoc, and in between. Troy will unite the entire state in service to our youth.
It is time for an experienced educator dedicated to public education and passionate about Wisconsin to serve as state superintendent.
Dr. Mike Garvey
Johnson Creek
