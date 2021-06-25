Dear Editor:

I believe the big lie that Trump won is built on a pile of Republican lies.

We’ve been told repeatedly that trickle-down economics work, that tax breaks for the wealthy help the middle class.

We’ve been told the unemployed don’t want to work and the minimum wage is adequate, that COVID-19 and climate change is a hoax.

We’ve been told voter fraud corrupted 2020 elections. Twelve taxpayer funded bills were introduced in Wisconsin looking into voter fraud, but no fraud has been proven. Recently we were told the Capitol was stormed by “tourists” on Jan. 6.

All massive Republican lies cementing the Big Lie.

When Gov. Evers called the Wisconsin State legislature into session to discuss important things like: sensible gun legislation, dealing with a deadly pandemic or his priorities for the state budget, the Republicans thumbed their noses at him and adjourned immediately.

Wisconsin Republicans would rather spend our tax dollars hiring attorneys to stay in power than increase citizens’ access to health care, reduce income and wealth inequality, improve our infrastructure, reduce pollution, improve the criminal justice system or engage in other ways to improve or sustain our common good.

It’s about power: Republican power.

Do we really want to hand a legacy of lies to future generations? I don’t. Let’s vote them out.

Diane Hackbarth

City Watertown

