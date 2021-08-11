Dear Editor:

Saturday we had most of our 50-year-old crabapple tree come down in our front yard. It covered most of our road. Our subdivision is a dead-end road. It is the only way to get in and out.

Someone pulled all the limbs and branches off to the side of our road and back into our yard. There are still many good people all around us, even with all our problems in the world.

We had gone to the basement and did not know who helped us out. Before we went to the basement, the winds were near 80 mph. The winds made a swirling path following our road and then into our yard. Usually, when we get a storm, it follows the Rock River. This was the scariest storm we had ever been in. We will work on the mess a little each day.

My husband joked that I did not have to swim laps as I got a better workout trimming and hauling all the branches. Something good came out of something bad. We are thankful that it did not fall on our house or the garage.

Connie Brake

Watertown

