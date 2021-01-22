Dear Editor:
The letter that Deb Stein wrote supporting Pridemore for State Senate would be useful if it wasn't so full of vague characterizations.
Ms. Stein says Pridemore is the "true conservative" in the race. (I think there are six people running in the primary.) Here we go again with the political labels. Labels really don't tell us anything about a candidate but are designed to get the reader to fill in the blanks. She continues muddying the waters but saying, "Pridemore is pro-police, pro-second amendment, pro-school freedom of choice, pro-life and pro-constitution." Oddly enough this could describe some people in the Democratic Party but Pridemore is clearly running as a Republican. She should have listed all the laws Pridemore supports that show his position on this wide range of issues.
Ms. Stein saves the coup de gras until the end. She concludes by saying, "we need someone to clean up our elections and restore our faith in the outcome of elections to come." Last time I checked in the 13th Senate District, the election went off without a glitch so in the end there isn't any real reason to vote for Don Pridemore.
Joe Kallas
Watertown
