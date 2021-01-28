Dear Editor:
Several weeks ago I called the Watertown Daily Times to ask why there was no mention of the Hunter Biden investigation since it is potentially more serious than Watergate and effects our current President Joe Biden.
I was deceptively told that "we only publish local news." Since that statement, I have read over 20 articles of national significance and many negatively portraying Donald Trump. Now articles appear implying that Trump incited the riot in Washington, DC on Jan. 6.
Did you publish the fact that Bernie Sanders incited a man to shoot Steve Scalise? Did you publish Maxine Waters telling democrats to "get in the face" of Trump supporters which incited 90 days of riots in the Northwest where several officers died? Did you publish Kamala Harris agreeing to "bail out" rioters inciting looting destruction and death? Trump told followers to protest peacefully. I never heard that reported. Either publish the news fairly or follow your own script and just publish the news at the senior center or the Watertown students that made the deans list at Whitewater.
Bob Johnson
Watertown
