Open letter to Ron Johnson
Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to senior Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
As you might imagine, I have taken a certain interest in the trial currently underway in the Senate of the United States, one of the two Houses of Congress recently sacked by misguided patriots. I am not a veteran where I would be entitled to take a position concerning my commander in chief. I am simply a citizen who watched the seat of all of my civil rights being overrun by people who, in absolutely and positively no, repeat no way, reflect my understanding of American democracy.
While I have reservations about both the Democratic and Republican parties, because they both have endorsed positions to which I am personally opposed, I feel strongly moved to urge you to abandon the subservient position that you have, heretofore, assumed to the former president of the United States. He has previously proven to throw supporters under the political bus, Based upon the evidence shown so far in this trial to which you are a witness and impartial juror, he thinks no more of you than an asset to be discarded in his personal pursuit of power. Those who thought they were acting on his behalf are going to spend prison time on his behalf.
Did I say discarded in an unthoughtful manner? No. I have been used by a man, by a creature, who has mocked my understanding of what being an American is supposed to be. He has used my support as an American to undermine what the Constitution of the United States is supposed to guarantee to me. He has utilized the weaknesses of democracy to supplant himself as the leader that Vladimir Putin and Kim Jon Un are in their nations, remarkably lacking in democratic principles.
Senator Johnson, please understand that I believe that you have tried to uphold a conservative principle in a Congress which is continually debating the benefits of unbridled spending versus the obvious benefits of cautiously hoarding the benefits of our economy’s hard earned profits. In this extreme case, and I remind you that no president seated, or defeated, has been impeached two times. For your sake as a conservative, and an American, you owe your constituents your vote to impeach Donald J. Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors, because he imperilled you, your colleagues, and the Constitution of the United States of America.
Jens T. Hetzler
Watertown
