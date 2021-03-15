A lot ot think about
Dear Editor:
I have been reading the book Saving Freedom by Joe Scarborough. The following are some very valuable points that the author makes.
He points out that the Soviet Union moved from being our ally during World War II to being our most feared enemy. Many Americans have spent the past years questioning their country’s role in the world.
Our foreign policy following World War II was shaped by the Marshall Plan and the Truman Doctrine. The Cold War that followed was fought in all corners of the Earth in the shadow of nuclear annihilation. This continued for a long and violent time. With the collapse of the Iron Curtain, democracy finally won.
Many Americans have spent the past years questioning their country’s role in the world. We have underwritten the defense of the Western powers. The U.S. misadventures in the Middle East have made us withdraw and tend to become isolationists.
The last few administrations have looked inward. However, the last one has framed his administration by hostility to western democratic leaders and an odd attraction to despots such as Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong Un of North Korea.
His constant attacks on our faithful ally Germany led to the playing into Russia’s hand again by withdrawing troops from this country.
The most recent administration’s lack of diplomatic skills and its ignorance of history prevented the USA from making any foreign policy over four years. The open hostility toward democratically elected leaders and the obvious admiration for autocrats has caused serious damage to our reputation on the international stage.
Mr. Scarborough’s book gives all of us a lot to think about.
James Best
Johnson Creek
Party’s priorities
Dear Editor:
What a sublime feeling to at last have adult, competent leadership in our executive and legislative federal branches. Our country has endured four agonizing years of puerile, egomaniacal, vindictive behavior unparalleled in modern history with the exception of the most despotic doomed regimes.
For those who still embrace the nattering nabobs of negativism carrying the GOP banner, I hope you haven’t overlooked the Democratic party’s efforts to get you vaccinated and provide you with economic relief.
The voting booth should be a place of deep reflection when weighing your party’s priorities.
Mike Theim
Watertown
