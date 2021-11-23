The attempted forced masking of humanity, has now led to the attempted forced vaccinations of all. Disregarding scientific reasoning or prudence has bought about the worst in a certain group of people. Authoritarians seeking more power over the citizenry of this country, not caring that a EUA (so called) vaccine with no long term testing is to be administered without personal consent to every person ages 5 years and up. There is now an experimental vaccination program at UW Madison on infants as young as 6 months old. The human race is not one large cohort of lab rats to be coerced into quantitative experiments.
It brings to mind the repeating of history. Totalitarian states begin with a willing group of the populace that is micromanagers, and narcissists. These people enlist the aberrant portion of the populace to deceive the majority of the populace that they are in the minority, not only in numbers, but authority, and have no recourse but to obey and shut up. In science there is the law “for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.”
These COVID mandates which are not law has bought about the worst in a certain segment of the citizenry and bought the best in another, men and women who hold dear individual liberty, reason are coalescing, realizing that there are many within government and outside the establishment are resisting these unconstitutional mandates. Cities, towns, counties, states, throughout America recognize the downward spiral into socialism and are calling the bluff of these sociopaths. The COVID cultists need to realize there is no allowance for emergency powers in our Bill of Rights, nor mandates in our Constitution.
Vaxing mandates have nothing to do with public health but everything to do with public control as we see evidenced in Australia. COVID cultists care more about the narrative. If facts were important look no further than Singapore, Israel, Ireland, all have vaccinated rates in excess of 85% their hospitalization rates are the highest in the world the majority being fully vaxed. Unvaccinated people previously exposed have a robust natural immunity 27 times more than those being fully vaxed. Fact! This evidence is purposefully suppressed by the activist media.
The elephant in the room is if the vaccines work, then the unvaccinated poses no threat to the vaccinated. If they don’t work, then why are they mandating them in the first place?
