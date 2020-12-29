Swamp alive, well
Dear Editor:
Unfortunately, members of the Senate and House of Representatives have no problem looking at themselves in the mirror. Why would they, as they just passed a coronavirus stimulus bill with a combined omnibus bill that is rife with pork projects and special interest groups, while proclaiming that the bill is truly for the American people. Over $900 billion was earmarked for the COVID relief, while $1.4 trillion was designated for the omnibus bill. In all about 60 bills were put into this package.
These politicians express exuberance and confidence that they have provided much needed financial support for the businesses and individuals that have suffered immensely during this pandemic. Their bravado for a job well done, $600 to the needy individuals, is laughable when you think of all the restaurants that closed and the countless people unable to purchase gifts for their children, much less putting a meal on the table.
Typically, Nancy Pelosi praised the $600 payment provision, calling it significant, while she previously characterized $1,000 bonuses provided to employees by corporate America as “crumbs” and “pathetic” in 2018.
A stand-alone stimulus bill could have been passed much earlier, but no, as these politicians were beholding to lobbyist and special interested groups who wanted their causes addressed. The democrats further did not want to give Trump a win and for that matter some republicans had their own selfish pursuits.
Imagine having two hours to read a 5,593-page bill and then render a decision. A decision that would affect millions of Americans. Americans who were desperately depending upon Congress for their financial survival. These politicians received over $100,000 in pay while they disingenuously decided to give $600 to Americans
The following is a partial list of areas where our COVID relief taxpayer money will be spent; $26,400,000 for the Kennedy Center for the Arts; $193 million so federal and local aids/workers stationed aboard can buy new cars; funds to investigate the 1908 Springfield race riots; and “The Horseracing integrity and safety act”, a committee to regulate performance-enhancing drugs in horse racing.
“American First” think again as this bill gives the following to foreign countries; $135 million to Burma; $85.5 million to Cambodia; $1.4 billion for “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act;” $130 million to Nepal; $700 million to Sudan; and $250 million in Palestinian aid; $25 million for “gender programs” in Pakistan.
The swamp in Washington is alive and well.
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.