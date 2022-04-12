Approximately 7,000 illegals, from all over the world, are being released into the United States every day. And, the president just announced that Title 42 will be abolished.
Title 42 is the last remaining tool that slowed illegal immigration and protected our citizens from health concerns. Anyone who was ill, or contagious was not able to cross. It is projected that by revoking Title 42, the number of illegals will explode to anywhere between 16,000 to 18,000 per day, maybe more. That is enough to repopulate Watertown 1½ times every two days.
The borders are wide open, and anyone from anywhere in the world is able to come here. If a person does not have a passport when entering any country in the world, they have to go back to where they came from. They could not stay, and certainly would not be given free stuff. Illegals are given money, put on busses and flown, on our airplanes at night, to cities across the U.S.
President Joe Biden has proposed spending $15 million of taxpayer’s money to cover the costs of private lawyers for illegals. They already receive free housing, food, health care, welfare; and press secretary Jen Psaki announced Wednesday that illegals will be receiving free phones.
It is known that countries have opened their jails into America. Sex traffickers, gang members, drug cartels, terrorists and enemies continue to enter. It appears that the president, congressional Democrats with the help of a few Republicans have no intention of changing course. Just last week, two journalists were arrested, handcuffed, and taken away just for reporting at the border. Illegals are breaking our laws, not our reporters.
All the restrictions are gone. Our troops are all over the world protecting borders of foreign nations. It is stated by our military that, “The purpose and primary mission of the military is to defend the United States and its interests.” What exactly is the mission of our representatives? To unravel the structure of our country?
