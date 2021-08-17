State budget priase
Dear Editor:
I am the chairperson for the Town of Emmet, and Dodge County Unit Chair for the Wisconsin Towns Association. I want to take a moment to thank state Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, and our other state elected officials for the support shown to Wisconsin’s local governments through the recent passage of the biennial state budget.
Representative Born and Senator Ballweg are both members of the Joint Finance Committee that assembled the bulk of the budget, a committee whose leadership ensured additional state investment in local roads, broadband, and emergency services, along with targeted support for communities with tax bases so low that they struggle to keep up with the rising cost of local services.
Budgeting is a difficult process in our town. With too little to go around, we must prioritize between roads, services, and the many issues our constituents find important. We can’t fund everything. The same is true with the state budget, albeit on a much larger scale. Our state legislators have the difficult job of wading through countless important issues to decide which are most in need of immediate funding. Fortunately, Representative Born, Senator Ballweg, and the other legislators who passed the recent state budget heard the calls of local officials and made great strides in support of local government.
Bill Nass
Watertown
