Dear Editor:
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in an interview with our new Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, reported that he, along with Representative Tiffany, he would have voted to reject the electors of Wisconsin, like he did earlier for Arizona and Pennsylvania, but they had no senator to object with them. This is after the Trump-fueled mob had attacked the halls of Congress!
People in Wisconsin should know Fitzgerald, our congressional representative, would have voted to throw out our votes. This is a slap in the face to all the dedicated poll workers, election officials and people that make our democracy function.
Anyone running for the Wisconsin State Senate 13, replacing Fitzgerald, should be required to comment on this. Jaegler, Winker, Pridemore others? What is their take on Fitzgerald's behavior? Would they have done the same? We citizens need to know.
Ben Adams
Watertown
