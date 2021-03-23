Winker backer
Dear Editor:
In our area of Wisconsin, if you talk about candidates running for local office, you hear: “They are all the same, looking out for themselves, avoiding responsibility, unaccountable to the people.”
That’s certainly true in Watertown. Our Assembly rep is running to replace Scott Fitzgerald in the State Senate. John Jagler lays low, avoids any public forums, and waits for the mailers that flow from the big-money corporate interests that support him. His flyer says he will work on pandemic recovery, but this is the same person who was part of the GOP refusal to help the current governor to address the crisis over the last year.
A different kind of leader is running who will show up for your family, your health, your jobs. Melissa Winker is running to be your State Senator in the 13th Senate District. She recently shocked the mayor of Mayville, in Dodge County, by meeting with him to listen on the concerns of small towns and rural areas. The mayor is not used to elected officials, state or federal, taking the time to listen, to share visions, to promote shared ideals and ideas.
Ready for a change. Vote for Melissa Winker for Wisconsin Senate 13.
Ben Adams
Watertown
Time for a change
Dear Editor:
The Wisconsin State Journal is right to challenge the Wisconsin Republican Party and John Jagler for their unethical use of the paper’s logo to pretend that he has received their election endorsement. What is most troubling about this is Jagler’s unwillingness to respond to the paper’s inquiry about the use of unethical advertising.
Jagler is able to ignore requests from the press because of the gerrymandered district he represents. Earlier this month he did the same thing when questioned about his unwillingness to participate in a candidate forum that was hosted by the Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women, Jagler declined the invitation to appear at the forum. Not only did Jagler skip the forum, he failed to respond to press inquiries into his absence. I believe this demonstrates that Jagler believes he is not accountable to voters and the press.
Jagler is short on ethics and his 8 years in the State Assembly has been short on substantive leadership. I live in his district and we have some of the worst roads in the state, good broadband coverage is non-existent, and he has failed to respond to his constituents concerns. It is time for a change.
Richard Brouillard
Waterloo
Winker supporters
Dear Editor:
We were appalled when we read the Wisconsin State Journal’s editorial taking to task Rep. John Jagler and the State GOP for faking their endorsement of him for Rep. Scott Fitzgerald’s vacant State Senate seat with a copy of the WSJ’s copyrighted logo.
Do we really want to promote to the State Senate a person with such limited personal responsibility that he will not own up to a campaign flyer that is so completely false? A Jagler spokesperson actually claimed nothing was wrong with the flyer! And, let’s not forget that the Wisconsin Legislature, of which Mr. Jagler is a member, did not meet from April through October of 2020, while drawing their full salaries. The State GOP appears to be hell bent on turning Wisconsin into a northern banana republic.
As for us, we’re voting for Melissa Winker.
Tom and Cecilia Needham
Oconomowoc
Vote Eimers
Dear Editor:
I support Ken Eimers for the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education election on April 6. Ken clearly understands the important role of education in life as he has spent much of his free time volunteering with the Jefferson County Literacy Council, Madison Area Technical College, and Gateway Technical College helping people earn their GEDs. Ken raised his family in Lake Mills and has demonstrated his commitment to the community by volunteering as a youth basketball and soccer coach, and as a member of the board of directors of the Lake Mills Tennis Association, as well as two years as the director of the Jefferson County 4-H Board.
As a school board member, I know Ken will advocate for safe and welcoming schools, smart technology, effective community partnerships, and full-state funding. With those goals, it’s no wonder Ken received the endorsement of the South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. Ken says he decided to run for school board because he believes that public schools are among a community’s greatest assets. I agree with Ken, and if you do too, make sure to request your absentee ballot or vote in person on April 6 for Ken Eimers.
Bridgette Unger
Lake Mills
