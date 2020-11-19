Dear Editor:
Due to COVID-19 and the safety of our bell ringers, the Watertown Salvation Army Kettle Campaign will look a little different this year. There will be no bell ringers at kettles.
New this year is a way to donate to the virtual kettle. Please text Local to 24365. Donations made online will be credited to Jefferson County's Kettle Campaign. Check donations may be mailed to PO Box 774, Watertown, WI 53094. Thank you for all the past generous contributions to the local Red Kettle Campaign.
Marie Miller,
Volunteer
Angela Swinehart,
Salvation Army Field Representative
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.