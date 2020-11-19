Dear Editor:

Due to COVID-19 and the safety of our bell ringers, the Watertown Salvation Army Kettle Campaign will look a little different this year. There will be no bell ringers at kettles.

New this year is a way to donate to the virtual kettle. Please text Local to 24365. Donations made online will be credited to Jefferson County's Kettle Campaign. Check donations may be mailed to PO Box 774, Watertown, WI 53094. Thank you for all the past generous contributions to the local Red Kettle Campaign.

Marie Miller,

Volunteer

Angela Swinehart,

Salvation Army Field Representative

