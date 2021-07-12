Dear Editor:
Where in the Constitution or Bill of Rights does the phrase “Separation of Church and State” occur?
Anybody? The answer is never. Wait a minute! Are you sure? Well, yes. You can look too. Our Founding Fathers were all believers in the Divine Creator. Some were founders of the Maryland Bible Society and American Bible Society. At least one was a chaplin. So where did this phrase come from? To understand the “intent” of the legislators who pass any law, one must look at the where the discussions that took place at the time the law was being debated were recorded.
Article One, Section Five of the Constitution requires that everything said on the floor of the House and Senate be recorded in a journal. You can read these journals today. So how many times do the Annals of Congress record the phrase “separation of church and state” during the debates drafting the First Amendment? None. The phrase only appears in a letter from Thomas Jefferson to the Danbury Baptists, assuring them that government would not infringe on their freedom of religion.
James Madison said that the intent of the First Amendment was to prevent a single national denomination, like the Church of England. Two days after writing the phrase “separation of church and state,” Thomas Jefferson attended the weekly church service held at the United States Capitol. These were religious services that he had helped to start and faithfully attended throughout the remainder of his presidency.
The most active and influential man of the Constitutional Convention and author of the Preamble was Governeur Morris. He said: “Religion is the only solid basis of good morals. Therefore, education should teach the precepts of religion and the duties of man toward God.”– Gouverneur Morris, Signer of the Constitution
This was so important to the Founding Fathers, they established certain requirements for the public education of citizens. The Northwest Ordinance required public schools to teach religion, morality and knowledge. It’s interesting to note the order of teaching required: religion first which included the Ten Commandments, which leads to good morals and finally a requirement to teach general knowledge. There was no separation of church and state.
Want to know more? Read The Federalist Papers or The Annals of Congress. I got this information from www.patriotacademy.com. Know your rights. Remember: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” - Ronald Reagan
Jacquie Ulm
registered pharmacist
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.