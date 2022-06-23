As I park in the shade of the tree, so full of foliage in June, I have a notion to express an opinion via the local newspaper about some urban forest silviculture needs in the city. Our forestry department is an asset and I saw some quality stump grinding going on yesterday. Can the city get more from their skill and energy? Will private properties prune and remove more?
At the lower dam the driftwood pieces are piling up. Tivoli Island is designated a natural park but the tree and bush growth is overwhelming the park. Oak Hill Cemetery has many dead trees that need to be cut down. One woodlot by MATC is mostly dead from infestation. Behind a fenced yard on South Third Street, the land has been left to grow wild. The evergreen trees at Washington Park look unhealthy, a willow branch sticks out of the shore waters of Riverside Park, etc. I see some lots in neighborhoods with massive, old trees over surrounding homes.
The city trees are quite enjoyable this time of year. They have flowered at different times during spring and their shade is cooling and branches are bird friendly. The parks have filled in open spaces with new trees to please the eye someday. The towering trees need managed care and less neglect for the beautification of the city.
