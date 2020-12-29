Dear Editor:
America, the home of the free and the brave: Or is it?
It doesn't seem that way for those over 1,000 brave men and women who have come forth and presented sworn testimony and signed affidavits regarding their observations of voter irregularities and outright fraud to be told there isn't any evidence of fraud and courts are refusing to listen to the facts. Some of these individuals have been intimidated, and/or threatened for their actions.
Lawyers won't take the cases and law firms are declining to participate in determining if indeed there was sufficient voter fraud to affect the outcome of the election when they are concerned for the negative effect it will have for them personally and future business with Democrats.
How can we, as a nation, get "united" if greater than 50% of the population question if Joe Biden was honestly elected? Is this what we want to teach our children: If you don't think you can win honestly, cheat and hope you have enough influence to to prevent it from being investigated when questioned?
I was raised to believe in doing the right thing and that cheaters will never win.
On needs to raise the question of what the Democrats would have done if the reverse had happened to Joe Biden.
I continue to pray for our United States of America and the freedoms that the men and women have so bravely served our country to preserve. God bless, America.
Gloria Wandler
Watertown
