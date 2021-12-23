The Watertown Main Street Program wishes to thank the hundreds of families who visited Santa at Sharp Corner Park over the past four weeks and the countless number of shoppers who support our downtown businesses.
Thank you also to our retailers and business owners who make their storefronts look so festive each Christmas season.
Our new municipal lamppost decorations were the icing on the cake!
Thank you to the individuals and organizations that provided the funding.
We would also like to extend a special thank you to Bob Martens for all he does for our community during the holiday season.
Melissa Lampe
executive director
Watertown Main Street Program
Keep Christ in Christmas
Dear Editor:
As we look forward to celebrating the birth of our Savior, I’d like to wish you and your loved ones a “Merry Christmas.”
Sadly, for many people, “Christ” will be missing from this year’s “Christmas.” This is something I find very alarming.
Have you noticed? Manger scenes are disappearing from public places, Christmas carols are taken from our schools and our shopping malls and office hallways ring with “Happy Holidays” and “Season’s Greetings” but never “Merry Christmas.”
If we understand the person and nature of Jesus, the less willing we will be to compromise Christ being the reason for the season. Jesus has always existed (John 1:1). The Bible says Jesus is God (John 1:3); and Jesus himself claimed to be God.
Given the reality that Jesus is God, isn’t it amazing that it has become politically correct to remove him from Christmas? Think of it: So many want to eliminate from society the one who gives them their every breath, who keeps their heart beating, and who created the world in which they live.They reject him because he represents everything they despise, morality, holiness, decency and authority. They miss the joy and peace that could be theirs and choose instead to rebel against the God who loves them. How blind this world is!
I am not against shopping, but Christmas is not about shopping. It is not about decorations. It is the celebration of a person, a person who lived and died for you, so that you might have eternal life. “Christmas is Jesus.” Never forget it. Never back away from it. In fact, the next time someone greets you with “Happy Holidays,” it’s my prayer that you will answer, with you in your heart and a smile on your face. “Merry Christmas.”
