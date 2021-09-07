Afghanistan
withdrawal
Dear Editor:
Most Americans agreed with the withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, the method of withdrawal is being questioned now and will continue to be questioned in the years to come.
Everybody has formed opinions from what they have heard, seen, and read regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Often what was being said was in stark contrast to what one could clearly see with their own eyes.
Many lies were softly uttered, but adamantly adhered to by political figures.
Regrettably, even our President provided information that wasn’t consistent with the facts.
The prepared departure of the Americans, their allies and soldiers from Afghanistan couldn’t have been arranged any worse. It was a complete catastrophe, beginning with the collection and analyzation of intelligence. If meaningful intelligence was developed the consequences of a quick withdrawal should have been anticipated.
It was readily known to our government that the 300,000 Afghan soldiers that Biden had touted during his July 8 speech was merely on paper.
The U.S. surrendered thousand’s of fixed wing and rotary aircraft, in addition to tanks, armored vehicles, mortars and howitzers to the Taliban. Most of these weapons/aircraft will be sold to other terrorist and governments who want to annihilate our country.
If it wasn’t bad enough that the Taliban were given billions of dollars in military equipment, they also received handheld biometric scanners containing data on all the Afghans who worked with the U.S. and its allies.
The Taliban are presently using these scanners to round up these individuals and kill them and their families.
The U.S. had no idea that ISIS-K would utilize a suicide bomber on Aug. 26 killing 13 of our heroic service members and over 169 Afghan people.
However, on Aug. 28 a U.S, drone took out two ISIS-K leaders and on Aug. 29 the US targeted a vehicle containing multiple suicide bombers.
In a matter of two days the U.S. was able to garner enough intelligence to conduct effective drone attacks to retaliate against the ISIS-K. Where was this intelligence previously?
On Aug. 31, the Washington Examiner reported that 90 retired generals and admirals called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley to resign.
Who actually is responsible for the withdrawal debacle, Biden, Austin, or Miley?
Maybe we will get the correct answer to these questions right after the congressional hearings finish up on the COVID-19 origins
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
