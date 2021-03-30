Dear Editor:
To my Patriotic friends.
Don Pridemore has been a solid, strong voice for Conservative, Constitutional, Biblical Truth for years in the State Assembly under Scott Walker and Rebecca Kleefisch.
Don supports 2A, pro-life, pro-police, and pro-constitution.
Don ran for DPI in 2013 and Scott Walker and the Republican Party turned their back on him. Why?
Why in the world are we now turning our backs on Don?
We should all write-in Don Pridemore. Everyone of us. I believe Don could win by a landslide.
Why would we vote for Jagler. Jagler voted for abortion six times.
Don never did.
Write in Don Pridemore April 6.
Yes, we all know how to spell his name! Get working. Call the home school families. Call those families in Christian schools. We can get the word out.
Faith in a God who is able. If we do the right thing.
Vickie Gertz
Oconomowoc
