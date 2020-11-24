Grossly irresponsible

Dear Editor:

In Thursday’s Daily Times, Alderman Held advocates for herd immunity as the city and our nation battles COVID. I thought a few data points might bring this into perspective.

As of Thursday, Nov. 19, 0.8% of Wisconsinites diagnosed with COVID died of their illness (2,876 per the state Department of Health Services). A mortality rate of 0.8% seems miniscule until you apply it to its logical conclusion.

The Mayo Clinic, a nationally-respected medical system, states that 70% of the population would have to contract COVID-19 in order for our country to achieve herd immunity. That means that 4,075,400 of our fellow Wisconsinites would need to be infected. With a 0.8% mortality rate, that would equal approximately 32,603 deaths in our state alone.

It is grossly irresponsible for Alderman Held to endorse a plan that would result, conservatively, in deaths equaling the combined populations of Watertown, Jefferson, and Lebanon.

Chuck Otto

Watertown

