Downtown redevelopment
Dear Editor:
Congratulations Watertown! One major piece of the downtown puzzle is nearing completion and another, the library commons plaza space is emerging. It is exciting to imagine the possibilities.
Here are two additional elements which might be included into the performance and community plazas. Some type of weather cover over the performance plaza stage area seems desirable, aesthetically and functionally; perhaps an arbor to include a touch of nature, and from which to hang lighting and speakers.
The second suggestion is to include the ability to add a temporary ice rink to enhance and beautify the downtown during our Wisconsin winters. Imagine the romantic sense of community and the business opportunities this would bring to the downtown.
Possibilities for Main Street are endless and include improvements for outdoor dining, rain gardens, and a 2 or 3 block auto free zone for pedestrian, bike and skateboard traffic. And of course, no self-respecting German heritage Main Street should be built without the accommodation for an abundance of trees and flowers. Landscape design, painting, and Main Street restoration share the idea that significant elements come before the detail work.
With a little luck and the passage of a national infrastructure bill, Watertown would be in line to finish off its Main Street in style. Main Street is the heart of every community.
Additionally, incorporated into any redo of Main Street should be elements of Watertown’s unique history. Sense of place accents communities and sets a positive tone for lives well-lived.
William Reichertz
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.