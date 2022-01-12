This letter is in rebuttal to the most recent letter by Josh Kauffeld.
Mr. Kauffeld wrote, “Dr. Robert Malone inventor of the mRNA has come out in a highly recommended Joe Rogan interview…” There is something all need to know about Dr. Malone. According to Politifact,org, Dr. Robert Malone was banned from Twitter for violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policies.
Soon after, YouTube removed videos of the controversial interview he did with Rogan. In this now banned interview, Mr. Malone speaks about “mass formation psychosis” a term that is not recognized by the American Psychological Association. It is a made-up term. Additionally, Malone is not the “inventor” of mRNA vaccines. This has also been fact-checked and disproven.
According to JAMA 345, 323 people died from COVID in 2020. People keep saying that COVID is no worse than any other flu. However, in 2018, 59,120 Americans died from influenza compared with 53,495 in 2020. The 345,323 deaths proves this not the average flu bug.
Mr. Kauffeld references the Centers for Disease Control's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data to claim that vaccines are unsafe, even dangerous. I wonder if he knows that the VAERS is set up so that anyone can freely report health effects that occur after a vaccination whether or not the effects are caused by the vaccine. The reports are not verified and have included car accidents and incidents of self-injury. In other words, VAERS is a public outlet for anyone, serious reporters or those who want to propagate lies.
As for the recommended author, Robert Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer, who claims to know more about vaccines and medicine than the scientists who created, tested, and defended the science to other experts, an investigation by the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that two-thirds of all anti-vaccine content at the beginning of the year came from just 12 people, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Confirmation bias, a true psych term, is the tendency of people to favor information that confirms their existing beliefs. It causes people to read or watch only information that supports what they already believe and not even consider any information that may go against their beliefs.
