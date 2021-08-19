We need a law for ‘reckless parking’

Dear Editor:

The headline on the front page was “Unmanned police squad hits Breselow’s.” This is serious someone could have been hurt or worse not to mention the damage to the building and scaring the bejeebies out of the clerk at the check out counter. So I would like to propose a new law, like we don’t already have enough. We could call it reckless parking or maybe inattentive parking.

The last officer to use that vehicle should be issued a summons to appear in traffic court to answer to the charge. If found guilty be fined no more than $1.10 and be required to write on a legal pad 100 times, “I promise to place my vehicle in park and firmly set my parking brake. I am thankful no one was hurt.”

We already have a law against dogs running loose it stands to reason we should have one against motor vehicles running loose.

Phil Braatz

Watertown

Recommended for you

Load comments