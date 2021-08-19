We need a law for ‘reckless parking’
Dear Editor:
The headline on the front page was “Unmanned police squad hits Breselow’s.” This is serious someone could have been hurt or worse not to mention the damage to the building and scaring the bejeebies out of the clerk at the check out counter. So I would like to propose a new law, like we don’t already have enough. We could call it reckless parking or maybe inattentive parking.
The last officer to use that vehicle should be issued a summons to appear in traffic court to answer to the charge. If found guilty be fined no more than $1.10 and be required to write on a legal pad 100 times, “I promise to place my vehicle in park and firmly set my parking brake. I am thankful no one was hurt.”
We already have a law against dogs running loose it stands to reason we should have one against motor vehicles running loose.
Phil Braatz
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.