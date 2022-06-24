I know how to solve the fighting and arguing that seems to permeate the U.S. We need to stop hating each other. We need to stop believing that every news outlet we follow is 100% correct and everyone else is misinformed. We need to stop calling other people ignorant and ill-informed and believing that we are the only people who know the truth. Where did “love thy neighbor” go? The quote is not, love thy neighbor unless they are stupid and think differently from you. It doesn’t say love thy neighbors, only if they agree with you, but if they don’t, hate them, debase them, and never listen to their point of view.
Please stop the inane arguments. I have read a dozen online political arguments lately where people are taking two separate issues and using them to make a single point. My old philosophy professor would have laughed me out of class if I had ever attempted to do so. A common argument I see is ties gun laws and abortion laws together. They are two separate arguments. If you cannot defend a single argument on its own merits, your argument then lacks justification and evidence.
You want to end gun violence? Stop promoting hate. Stop promoting that it is ok to publicly demean people who are different than ourselves. Hate leads to violence. Hate justifies violence. We should be arming people with coping skills and compassion, not more powerful guns.
You want to stop abortions? Stop hating people who feel they need them and listen to why they feel the way they do. Provide good reproductive health care to all women and abortion rates plummet. Read the literature that supports it not just the literature that condemns it.
The U.S. Constitution protects freedoms of expression, assembly and association. Yet, each day I hear people dismiss and despise others for their differing beliefs. I was always taught to argue both sides of a topic. Argue with myself first. Actually, investigate and write out arguments in two columns, If I cannot do that, then I do not know enough to be making public statements about it.
Why can’t we all just get along? Why do so many people love to hate?
