Dear Editor:

Don Pridemore is the only true conservative running for the 13th State Senate District. Don is a constitutional and fiscal conservative who respects the rule of law and will work for “We The People,” not the special interests and Madison lobbyists.

Any election fraud is bad, and Don will work with the Legislature to add enforcement and penalties to existing laws to hold election officials accountable for unlawful actions.

Don supports legislative action to halt Gov. (Tony) Evers’ emergency orders and mandates, which have now gone unchallenged for nearly a year, and reduce the length of executive orders from 60 days to 30 days maximum.

Don is endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin. He will fight to require public schools to maintain in-person instruction and expand school choice. He feels strongly farmland preservation must be a priority.

Vote Don Pridemore for State Senate in the primary Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Ron Martin

Fort Atkinson

