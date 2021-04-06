China property
Dear Editor:
Did you know China owns 30 million acres of U.S. soil? They also purchased 130,000 acres of land near two air based in Texas. They say this land is for wind farms.
I think they will build factories on that land and when we buy items that read made in China, they read made in the U.S.
I think the COVID-19 will be on this world for many years, reason many people don’t wear masks. I watch the world’s dumbest on TV.
It is not President Trump or President Biden’s fault, it is the peoples fault. It is not their fault that all those people are coming to the USA.
Where is the wall?
When judgment comes, there will not be a jury. We are all sinners.
Harold Sack Sr.
Watertown
