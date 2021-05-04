Dear Editor:

 Rainbow Hospice Care gratefully acknowledges the donations made in memory of Margie Buss, Ralph Draeger, Clarence Grunewald, Raleigh Illgen, Mary Lemminger, Dennis Otto, Florence Veith, and Valerie Wagner.

Your gift helps to continue the hospice mission of bringing forth comfort, care and meaning at the end of life. Thank you for honoring their memory in such a way that will help bring comfort to others. Your donation helps to further the mission of hospice, which provides dignity, comfort and quality care to the terminally ill and their families. Your generosity is deeply appreciated.

Debbie Berger on behalf of Rainbow Hospice Care

