Dear Editor:
On Nov. 7, the Watertown ROC is hosting a “food and check” drive for the Watertown Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are difficult times for many and hunger is hard to spot. Please pray and consider helping stock the food pantry before the holidays and cold weather.
The pantry serves the hungry year round. Through the generosity of local businesses, the pantry can package needed items at a discount by the case. Take a look at their website for examples. (watertownfoodpantry.org)
Bring your food to the ROC parking lot at 213 N. Third St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the ROC youth will get it to the pantry. Show your kids or grandkids what it means to serve others. The ROC will have a barrel inside for earlier donations. Call Matt at 920-342-9226 for hours.
Matthew 25:37-40 Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink?
I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.
Matthew Schultz
Watertown
