Thank you poll workers
Dear Editor:
Kudos to all the poll workers. I classify them in the same hero category as I do the police, fire, medical and all the other individuals who have helped keep, our country running.
In the Village of Hustisford we are truly fortunate to have committed, courageous and enthusiastic poll workers, who steadily execute their duties without reservations.
I would sincerely like to thank them, namely, Jan Neuhaus, Carole Smith, Grace Degner, Deb Falkenthal and Marian Scharnell for their continual dedication to the community.
Thank your poll workers!
Ted Engelbart
Hustisford
