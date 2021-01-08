Ixonia supervisor resigns

Dear Editor:

Ixonia lost the voice of the people when Jeff Taylor resigned last month. Over the years, he has made time to listen and be responsive to citizens. He believed that he was elected to the board to promote citizens’ concerns. He always conducted himself with dignity, respect, and honesty towards board members as well as his constituents. He was the supervisor who not only educated himself on issues that were presented to him, but who did his own research to be sure his decisions were based on factual information, gathered from a number of sources. Most recently, he backed citizens who expressed their concerns regarding the liquid natural gas facility proposed for Ixonia. He has been the supervisor who took COVID seriously and wore a mask, not only for his sake, but to respect the people around him for their own health and safety.

Three positions are up in April. Consider educating yourself on the candidates. Do you want your voice to be heard? Thomas Carey, Clark Eckert, and Rick Ziegler are ready to listen and will hear what you have to say. For more on the candidates go to www.saveixonia.com

Janet Foust

Watertown

