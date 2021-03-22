Dear Editor:
We were appalled when we read the Wisconsin State Journal’s editorial taking to task Rep. John Jagler and the State GOP for faking their endorsement of him for Rep. Scott Fitzgerald’s vacant State Senate seat with a copy of the WSJ’s copyrighted logo.
Do we really want to promote to the State Senate a person with such limited personal responsibility that he will not own up to a campaign flyer that is so completely false? A Jagler spokesperson actually claimed nothing was wrong with the flyer!
And, let’s not forget that the Wisconsin Legislature, of which Mr. Jagler is a member, did not meet from April through October of 2020, while drawing their full salaries.
The State GOP appears to be hell bent on turning Wisconsin into a northern banana republic.
As for us, we’re voting for Melissa Winker.
Tom and Cecilia Needham
Oconomowoc
