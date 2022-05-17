Once in a while I like to catch a breakfast at the Maranatha college cafeteria. During the school year it is open to the public. Less than $5 for a nice buffet including decent biscuits and gravy.
Last week I was there just a few days after the recent Supreme Court leak on what seems to the impending end to a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. One of the female workers at the cafeteria was scanning her phone and I asked her if finals were done. “Yes all done, headed back to Pittsburgh tomorrow.” What did she think of the probable decision to overturn Roe vs Wade? She answered directly: “When I compare the life of an unborn child to the potential ‘family disruption’ that could come about from that babies birth, I side with the baby’s life!”
I wanted to ask her more questions but she had a pan of scrambled eggs to replenish. I admired her unconditional answer and directness. I would have asked about terrible scenarios involving rape and incest but I could predict her answer. Maybe she would offer a more diplomatic one than a recent comment by someone who wants to govern our state, “‘if given lemons, make lemonade.”
The college student had strong beliefs but I wanted to ask her if her beliefs should be imposed on her neighborhood back in Pittsburgh? Or in Watertown. Personal beliefs are fine and in her life no doubt, the question of abortion would never come up. But they come up for many women in the USA. And it is a right that has been upheld for near 50 years.
Recently three US congresswomen bravely shared their stories involving personal crises and the support they received by having the right to control their own health and family decisions. Go google and read them.
For those passionate about the babies welfare, be there at the bottom of a woman’s decision tree when she and her doctor and her friends and family reach that branch she may take of adoption. That’s where you play a role.
