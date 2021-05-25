Rocket to mars
Dear Editor:
The USA sent a rocket to mars with a small helicopter in it. It took years to get to Mars. The small helicopter flew up over mars — think of that, with no problems, and took pictures also.
North Korea’s punky leader with the worlds dumbest military is like a kid playing with rockets. The USA could launch a rocket at his feet from many miles away and — boom. He could survive if he got rid of the Communist Party, joined the Christian church, believed in Christ.
Harold Sack Sr.
Lowell
