Rocket to mars

Dear Editor:

The USA sent a rocket to mars with a small helicopter in it. It took years to get to Mars. The small helicopter flew up over mars — think of that, with no problems, and took pictures also.

North Korea’s punky leader with the worlds dumbest military is like a kid playing with rockets. The USA could launch a rocket at his feet from many miles away and — boom. He could survive if he got rid of the Communist Party, joined the Christian church, believed in Christ.

Harold Sack Sr.

Lowell

Recommended for you

Load comments